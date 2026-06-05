Iran demands US unfreeze its $24-billion funds as condition for making deal — adviser

NEW YORK, June 5. /TASS/. A potential agreement between the United States and Iran will depend on Washington’s readiness to unfreeze $24 billion of Iranian assets, military adviser to the Iranian supreme leader Mohsen Rezaee said.

"The negotiations are at a deadlock and (US President Donald) Trump must break this deadlock," he said in an interview with CNN. "The ball is in Trump’s court."

According to Rezaee, Tehran views the release of Iranian frozen assets as a trust-building measure between the sides. "If he (Trump) wants to reach an agreement with Iran, this $24 billion is a test of trust that Iran wants to have with Trump - this is a test that America must pass and the path will be opened," he said. "This is our own money, not America’s money."

According to CNN, Iran insists that $12 billion be released as soon as an interim agreement with US is signed, and another $12 billion at a later stage. Meanwhile, US officials are afraid that if these funds are unfrozen at this stage, this can strip Washington of a key leverage of pressure on Tehran.