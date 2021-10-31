Putin urges to build up practices to absorb greenhouse gas emissions

NOVO-OGARYOVO, October 31. /TASS/. Cutting greenhouse gas emissions is not enough and it is necessary to build up the practices of absorbing them and Russia has big potential for that, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a G-20 summit via a videoconference on Sunday.

"Let me also stress that it is not sufficient, in our view, simply to reduce emissions to cope with the problem of global warming. It is necessary to build up the practices of absorbing greenhouse gases and in this regard Russia, like some other countries, has huge potential," the Russian leader stressed.