Russian troops liberate six communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated six communities in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and the Kursk Region over the week of April 19-25 in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"Battlegroup North units liberated the settlement of Oleshnya in the Kursk Region through active offensive operations… Battlegroup West units liberated the settlement of Novomikhailovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic through decisive operations… Battlegroup South units liberated the settlements of Shevchenko, Sukhaya Balka and Tarasovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic through active operations… Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlement of Bogdanovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic through decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian tactical missile testing sites over week

Russian forces delivered six strikes on Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises and tactical missile testing sites over the week, the ministry reported.

"On April 19-25 this year, the Russian Armed Forces delivered one massive strike and five combined strikes by precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles, hitting enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector, the infrastructure of military airfields, armament and ammunition depots, tactical missile testing sites, production and storage facilities of attack unmanned aerial vehicles and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 1,320 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 1,320 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks and seven multiple rocket launchers in its areas of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"During the week, Battlegroup North units continued destroying Ukrainian armed formations on the territory of the Kursk Region… Combat aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles and artillery struck manpower and equipment of a tank brigade, three mechanized brigades, three air assault brigades, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

In the Belgorod and Kharkov directions, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an air assault brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and three territorial defense brigades, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,320 personnel, two tanks, 23 armored combat vehicles, including a HMMWV armored vehicle and a Bradley infantry fighting vehicle of US manufacture, 55 motor vehicles, seven multiple rocket launchers, 50 field artillery guns and eight electronic warfare stations in those frontline areas over the week, it specified.

In addition, Battlegroup North units destroyed five ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 1,535 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 1,535 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy tanks and 11 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the week, Battlegroup West units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of six mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, two territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,535 personnel, three tanks, 11 armored combat vehicles, including a HMMWV armored vehicle and two M113 armored personnel carriers of US manufacture, a Turkish-made Kirpi armored combat vehicle, two multiple rocket launchers, 38 motor vehicles and 19 field artillery guns, including three NATO weapons in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Battlegroup West units destroyed 11 electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations and 16 ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 2,065 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 2,065 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy tanks and 31 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the week, Battlegroup South units "inflicted losses on formations of five mechanized brigades, two assault brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an airmobile brigade, an air assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, three territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 2,065 personnel, three tanks, 31 armored combat vehicles, including two HMMWV armored vehicles and three M113 armored personnel carriers of US manufacture, two multiple launch rocket systems, among them a US-made HIMARS rocket launcher, 60 motor vehicles, 31 field artillery guns, of which eight Western-made weapons, and seven electronic warfare stations, it specified.

In addition, Battlegroup South units destroyed 17 ammunition, fuel and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 2,345 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 2,345 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks and 20 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the week, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a heavy mechanized brigade, three mechanized brigades, two assault brigades, an airmobile brigade, a jaeger brigade, an unmanned systems brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades, a territorial defense brigade and two National Guard brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 2,345 personnel, two tanks, 20 armored combat vehicles, including a HMMWV armored vehicle and an M113 armored personnel carrier of US manufacture, a German-made Marder infantry fighting vehicle, a French-made VAB armored personnel carrier, 30 motor vehicles and 11 field artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 990 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 990 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks and 16 artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an airmobile brigade, an air assault brigade, an unmanned systems brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, two territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 990 personnel, two tanks, 16 armored combat vehicles, including a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, 39 motor vehicles, 16 field artillery guns, among them four NATO weapons and three electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts over 505 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted more than 505 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed nine enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, two artillery brigades, three coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 505 personnel, a tank, a Turkish-made Kirpi armored vehicle, 41 motor vehicles, 10 field artillery guns, 18 electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations and nine ammunition depots in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russian air defenses destroy 993 Ukrainian UAVs, 31 JDAM smart bombs over week

Russian air defense forces shot down 993 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 31 JDAM smart bombs over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the week, air defense capabilities shot down 31 JDAM guided aerial bombs and 12 rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system of US manufacture, four rockets of the Czech-made Vampire multiple launch rocket system and 993 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 661 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 53,585 unmanned aerial vehicles, 605 surface-to-air missile systems, 23,035 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,553 multiple rocket launchers, 24,098 field artillery guns and mortars and 34,582 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.