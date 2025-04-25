Trump comments on killing of senior Russian army officer

WASHINGTON, April 25. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said that the killing of senior Russian army officer Yaroslav Moskalik is a "big" incident.

"That’s a big one, I’ll look at it," he told reports onboard his plane on his way from Washington to Rome when asked to comment on Moskalik’s murder.

Trump is flying to Rome to attend the funeral of late Pope Francis.

Lieutenant General Yaroslav Moskalik, deputy chief of the Main Operations Directorate of the Russian General Staff and the Russian Defense Ministry’s negotiator, was killed in a car explosion in the town of Balashikha outside Moscow on Friday morning. Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that Moskalik’s assassination once again demonstrated the Kiev regime’s "true colors." "The Kiev regime remains involved in terrorist activities in our country," he said. According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, there are all the grounds to believe that Ukrainian intelligence agencies could be involved in this incident.