Burglars in Germany stole valuables worth 100 mln euros from Sparkasse Bank — Bild

BERLIN, January 3. /TASS/. The total value of valuables stolen by burglars from the vault of the Sparkasse Bank in the German city of Gelsenkirchen is estimated at over 100 million euros, the newspaper Bild reported, citing its own sources.

Initially, the theft was estimated at approximately 30 million euros. The Sparkasse branch was closed for the Christmas holidays.

According to preliminary reports, the thieves entered the building through a nearby parking lot, cutting a large hole in the wall. Inside, they broke into approximately 3,200 safe deposit boxes, stole their contents, including gold, and fled. The burglary was not discovered until the early morning of December 29.

This is likely one of the largest bank burglaries in German history. More than 2,500 depositors suffered losses.

This is the third burglary committed in the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia in the past three weeks.