Russia to support China in case tensions escalate in Taiwan Strait — top diplomat

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Russia will support China in defending its national unity and territorial integrity if the Taiwan conflict flares up, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with TASS on 2025 results.

"As for the possible escalation in the Taiwan Strait, the procedure for acting in such situations is set forth in the Treaty of Good-Neighbourliness and Friendly Cooperation with the People’s Republic of China of July 16, 2001. One of the basic principles of that document is mutual support in defending national unity and territorial integrity," the top diplomat noted.

Earlier, in an article for Rossiyskaya Gazeta on the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Russia and China, Lavrov emphasized that the West is deliberately escalating tensions in the Taiwan Strait.