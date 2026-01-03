MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 200 servicemen, 36 dugouts and shelters, and military equipment in the past 24 hours as a result of the actions of the Battlegroup South of the Russian armed forces, Vadim Astafyev, head of the group's press center, reported.

"The enemy lost up to 200 servicemen in the past 24 hours. Combined arms units and attack drone crews destroyed five armored combat vehicles, 16 vehicles, an artillery piece, and an electronic warfare station," he said.

Astafyev added that unmanned systems troops in the Kramatorsk, Konstantinovsk, and Slavyansk directions destroyed 36 dugouts and shelters, nine ground-based robotic systems, seven command posts, seven communication antennas, six UAV antennas, and nine Ukrainian Armed Forces drones.