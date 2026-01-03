MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. Units of the Battlegroup East destroyed eight UAV control centers of the Ukrainian armed forces in the past 24 hours, Dmitry Miskov, an officer at the Battlegroup East’s press center.

"Over the course of the day, the enemy lost up to 190 servicemen, two combat armored vehicles, a Humvee and a Kozak, two M198 towed howitzers, 11 vehicles, 10 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, and eight UAV control centers, including those lost to unmanned systems," Miskov said.

He added that the Battlegroup East continues to carry out combat missions in the special military operation zone.

"The group's units continued to advance deep into the enemy's defenses. They defeated the manpower and equipment of a mechanized assault brigade and two assault regiments in the areas of the settlements of Vozdvizhenka, Petrovka, Staroukrainskoye, Bratskoye, and Ternovatoye," Miskov added.