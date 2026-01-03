Russian forces repel two Ukrainian breakthrough attacks near Kupyansk over past day

MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup West repelled two attacks by the Ukrainian army trying to break through to Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region over the past 24 hours, Battlegroup West Spokesman Ivan Bigma reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction during the last 24-hour period, a unit of the 6th Army repelled two attacks by a formation of the 92nd assault brigade and 15th National Guard brigade in the area of Palamarevka and Blagodatovka aimed at breaking through to Kupyansk," the spokesman said.