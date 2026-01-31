Witkoff says talks with Dmitriev on Ukraine were productive

WASHINGTON, January 31. /TASS/. US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff has said that negotiations on resolving the crisis in Ukraine with the special representative of the Russian president, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev in Miami, Florida, were productive.

"Today in Florida, the Russian Special Envoy Kirill Dmitriev held productive and constructive meetings as part of the US mediation effort toward advancing a peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian conflict," Witkoff wrote on social media X.

"We are encouraged by this meeting that Russia is working toward securing peace in Ukraine and is grateful for US President Donald Trump’s critical leadership in seeking a durable and lasting peace," he added.

In addition to Witkoff, the American delegation included entrepreneur and US President's son-in-law Jared Kushner, Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent, and White House Senior Advisor Josh Gruenbaum.