US does not want Libya scenario to repeat in Iran — envoy to UN

NEW YORK, February 1. /TASS/. The United States does not want destabilization in Iran that could lead to a repeat of events in Libya following the killing of the country’s leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, US Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker said.

"We don't want to destabilize a country like Iran the way Libya was by the [ex-US President Barack] Obama administration when Gaddafi was taken out, and there was no plan for the day after that. So we're going to have to obviously be judicious in how we use our power," Whitaker told Fox News in an interview.