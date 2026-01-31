Moscow-born billionaire makes it onto list of UK's top taxpayers

LONDON, February 1. /TASS/. Alexander Gerko, founder of the trading company XTX Markets, who was born and educated in Russia, ranked second on the list of the UK’s 100 leading taxpayers for the 2025 financial year, The Times, which compiles the annual ranking, reported.

His tax payments amounted to 331.4 million pounds ($454 million), compared to 202.2 million pounds ($252 million) a year earlier. Gerko, a PhD in mathematics and a graduate of Lomonosov Moscow State University and the New Economic School, obtained a British passport in 2016. In December 2022, he announced that he had completed the process of renouncing his Russian citizenship, which he initiated in 2020.

The founders of the Betfred bookmaker, Fred and Peter Done, topped the ranking after paying 400.1 million pounds ($548 million) in taxes.