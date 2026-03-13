Israel hits Basij headquarters in Tehran — IDF

TEL AVIV, March 13. /TASS/. Israel carried out two series of airstrikes on targets in Tehran, including Basij headquarters, on Friday night and morning, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"Overnight and during the early morning hours, more than 90 Israeli Air Force fighter jets, acting on IDF intelligence, used around 200 munitions in two separate wave strikes targeting infrastructure belonging to the Iranian terror regime across Tehran," it said. "As part of the strikes, the IDF targeted numerous command centers of the regime’s security apparatus, including: a regional headquarters of the IRGC and the Basij Forces, key headquarters of the Basij Forces, and headquarters of the Iranian terror regime’s Internal Security Forces."

"Additionally, the Israeli Air Force struck air defense systems and infrastructure at the first air defense base that was established by the Iranian terror regime in Tehran, as well as a site used for research and development testing of ballistic missiles," it added.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.