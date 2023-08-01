Algeria strengthening defense potential to repel potential threats — top brass

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Algeria is making efforts to strengthen the defense potential of its army so it can stand up to any potential challenges and threats stemming from the West’s destructive behavior, Chief of Staff of the Algerian People’s National Army, General of the Army Said Chengriha said on Tuesday during talks with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu.

"We in Algeria are doing what we must to expand and strengthen our potential and the defense capacity of our armed forces so that we could withstand the potential threats we are facing and the dangers and challenges our country is facing in the 21st century. Bearing in mind that this is fueled by the West’s destructive behavior," the Russian defense ministry quoted him as saying.

According to the Algerian general, his people remember the former Soviet Union’s stance during the Algerian revolution in 1954 and Russia’s assistance to his country’s efforts to cope with present-day challenges and threats.