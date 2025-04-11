Plane in Washington Airport clips another aircraft with members of Congress on board

WASHINGTON, April 11. /TASS/. An American Airlines aircraft clipped the wing of another jet operated by the same airline while taxiing at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. According to the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), no injuries were reported.

The incident occurred on Thursday, when an aircraft bound for South Carolina struck the wing of another plane that was preparing for departure to New York. According to the airline, the first aircraft was carrying four crew members and 76 passengers, while the second had four crew members and 67 passengers on board.

The two aircraft involved - a Bombardier CRJ 900 and an Embraer E175 - were replaced to undergo technical inspection. The FAA also noted that the incident did not disrupt airport operations.