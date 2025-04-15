EU radical on Ukraine for fear to seem weak to global south — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. The European Union has taken a hardline position on Ukraine because it is afraid of appearing weak to the global south, Vladislav Maslennikov, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department of European Issues said.

"Amid ongoing developments, a significant portion of today’s EU elites view the conflict in Ukraine as existential," he told a discussion at the Valdai Club on the topic The Radicalization of European Society as a Response to Global Challenges.

"The Europeans are afraid of appearing weak in the eyes of the global south, hence the unwillingness to give in and such a harsh radical position in their approaches."

The diplomat added that the EU is directly talking about its intention to block any peace agreements on Ukraine under the pretext that they are not invited to the negotiating table, while they openly declare further plans to supply Kiev with weapons. Maslennikov said that the Ukrainian events also help the EU shift the attention of ordinary Europeans from domestic socio-economic problems.

"A far-fetched external threat is used to mobilize forces and strengthen the authority. It is for this purpose that we see the concept of the enemy at the gate being widely used. Accordingly, our country is declared this enemy at the gate. And this concept serves as an element of cementing the disintegrating European unity and maintaining the internal EU discipline, but at the same time forces the European Union to pursue an increasingly aggressive foreign policy," he said.

The diplomat also noted that the main burden of responsibility for financing its own defense and the contribution of the collective West to the continuation of the conflict in Ukraine lies entirely with the European Union.

"As a result, the EU leadership is aiming to get member states to increase defense spending to at least 3% of GDP. The new American leadership in NATO is putting pressure on the member states to increase their military spending to almost 5% of GDP, and, on the other hand, the European Union is pushing their member countries so that they increase military spending to 3% of GDP," he concluded.