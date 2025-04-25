Investments growth rate in Russian economy to gear down — Central Bank

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. To all appearances, the incremental growth rates of investments in the Russian economy will slow down, Central Bank chief Elvira Nabiullina said at the press conference after the Board meeting.

"The incremental growth rates of investments, to all appearances, will decelerate," she said.

The investment activity in Russia are now close to high levels of the last year, the head of the regulator noted. "The overwhelming majority of plants polled by us are going to either keep or increase the volume of investments in this year," she added.