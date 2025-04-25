Russia has not yet received results of Nord Stream blasts probe from Germany — ambassador

TORGAU /Germany/, April 25. /TASS/. Russia has not yet received any results from Germany regarding the investigation into the explosions that damaged the Nord Stream and Nord Stream-2 pipelines, Russian ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechaev has informed Russian media.

"Firstly, we have been waiting for over two and a half years for the findings of the investigation into who was responsible for blowing up the Nord Streams in September 2022. Denmark and Sweden have already discontinued their investigative efforts, while German law enforcement agencies continue their inquiry," Nechaev explained when asked about the matter. He recalled that Germany's outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz explicitly stated that the incident was a terrorist act and emphasized that the perpetrators and organizers of this heinous event must be identified and brought to justice.

"We are awaiting action on this matter because it is crucial to understand who committed this crime against critical energy infrastructure," Nechaev stressed.

The ambassador highlighted that the project involves more than just Russia and Germany; it is a pan-European initiative with the participation of several economic operators from various countries. "We are not indifferent to who is responsible," he emphasized. He also criticized some of the speculative and unfounded theories circulating in German media, asserting that such narratives only hinder the progress of the investigation.

The Nord Stream pipelines, comprising two lines each, were commissioned in 2011 and 2012, with Nord Stream 2’s construction taking place between 2018 and 2021. On September 26, 2022, unprecedented damage was inflicted on three of the four pipelines, leaving only one string intact. The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office has opened a case of international terrorism related to the incident. Currently, there is no clear timeline for restoring the pipelines to operational status.