Court sentences Left Front coordinator to six years in prison for justifying terrorism

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. The Second Western District Military Court has sentenced Sergey Udaltsov, coordinator of the Left Front (listed in Russia as a terrorist and extremist), to six years in prison for justifying terrorism, a participant in the litigation told TASS.

"The court sentenced Sergey Udaltsov to six years in a high-security penal colony," the source said. He was also given an additional punishment in the form of a ban on administering information resources for three years.

Udaltsov was charged under Part 2 of Article 205.2 of the Criminal Code (justification of terrorism using the Internet). The reason was a Telegram post in support of the members of a Marxist circle from Ufa who are accused of terrorism. He pleaded not guilty.

In 2014, the Moscow City Court found Udaltsov guilty of organizing mass riots, and sentenced him to 4.5 years in a penal colony. Udaltsov pleaded not guilty. In August 2017, he was released from prison.