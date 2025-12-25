Over 1,300 restaurants, hotels in UAE will begin using Russian software

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Over 1,300 restaurants and hotels in the UAE will begin using Russian software to serve their guests, according to the IT company Inno.

"Inno, a Russian vendor of IT solutions for the hospitality industry, will begin servicing over 1,300 restaurants and hotels in the UAE by the end of the year. The digital portal developed by the company allows guests to conveniently select a dish or service and make a contactless payment for their bill," the company said.

The agreement was reached with the Affinect company at the Gitex IT exhibition. The collaboration is expected to generate approximately $1.2 million in annual revenue.

"This solution increases the speed of guest service and allows visitors to quickly obtain the required service. The software is implemented through the integration of a guest Wi-Fi portal developed by a partner company," the company said.

For example, when logging into a Wi-Fi portal after checking into a hotel, guests can book and pay for all services online. Restaurants will also offer a full menu with photos of all dishes, one-click payment, and artificial intelligence will suggest the best food and drink pairings.

"Our solutions for restaurants and hotels not only improve the user experience but also reduce staff workload. For example, we often see the same barista in cafes first taking orders and then making coffee. The process will be optimized for both guests and employees if the barista isn't distracted by tasks that can be delegated to digital platforms," noted Inno CEO Alexander Buravtsov.

At Gitex, the company also reached an agreement to enter the markets of Saudi Arabia, South Korea, and Latin America by 2026.

Inno is a Russian IT company specializing in creating AI-powered solutions for guest services and a Skolkovo resident. Its developments include kiosks and tablets for self-ordering in cafes and restaurants, as well as QR menus for small establishments. Self-ordering and payment kiosks have been installed in more than 400 cafes, restaurants, and food courts in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Novosibirsk, and cities in the Far East.