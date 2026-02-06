CHISINAU, February 6. /TASS/. The nomination of Moldovan President Maia Sandu for the Nobel Peace Prize is another action by her partners in the West to demonstrate the appearance of support for her course, former Prosecutor General Alexander Stoyanoglo said.

"For me, the nomination of Maia Sandu for the Nobel Peace Prize is another action of the partners, a demonstration of the appearance of support for the European course. No need to talk about the declared 'achievements': this is imitated democracy, reforms and changes. If this is enough to be nominated, the responsibility lies with those who make such decisions," Stoianoglo said on the Moldovan N-4 TV channel.

He said that such actions "nurture imaginary values, imaginary successes and pseudo-reforms, having no relation to reality," especially since this is not the first nomination and over time it "looks less convincing."

Moldova has been immersed in a severe economic crisis after Sandu came to power, which set a course for severing relations with Russia and the CIS and integrating into the EU. In 2021, the gas prices increased sevenfold triggering inflation of over 30% year-on-year, and prompting protests. In response, the authorities accused the opposition of attempting to carry out a coup, the demonstrations were dispersed by the police, and additional powers were given to the special services and other law enforcement agencies. Opposition TV channels were banned, and dozens of activists were arrested. Criminal cases were opened against the leaders of the opposition parties, some of which were banned.

Earlier, Norwegian MP and head of the Green Party Arild Hermstad said he had initiated Sandu's nomination for the Nobel Prize.