US Republicans see possibility of losing control over both Congress chambers — Axios

WASHINGTON, February 7. /TASS/. The Republican Party is currently examining the scenario of losing their majority in both the House of Representatives and the Senate of the US Congress as a result of the upcoming midterm elections, Axios wrote.

"For the first time, GOP strategists are telling Axios that losing the Senate — where Republicans have a 53-47 majority — is a distinct possibility, and that they'll have to fight harder than expected to keep control," the portal wrote.

The article says that allowing the Democratic Party to retake control over both the upper and lower chambers of the Congress would become a "political earthquake." The Democratic takeover of the Senate will "neuter" US President Donald Trump’s last two years in office, the portal wrote.

Axios writes that the Republican party is facing competitive Senate races not just in traditional battlegrounds such as Michigan, Maine and North Carolina, but also in conservative states like Alaska, Iowa and Ohio. "Top GOP strategists acknowledge that immigration and the economy — the two issues that drove Trump's win in 2024 — are now liabilities," the article says.

Midterm elections to the US Congress will be held on November 3. The entire House of Representatives - 435 people, as well as a third of the senators, 33 people will be re-elected. Currently, both chambers are controlled by Republicans.