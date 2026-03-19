Kiev’s attempts to strike offshore gas pipelines reckless — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. Ukraine’s attempts to strike energy infrastructure in the Black Sea are irresponsible and reckless in conditions when the global energy market is unbalanced, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Reckless actions of the Kiev regime in conditions when global energy market experience discomfort, to put it softly, are capable of even further destabilizing the situation not only regionally but across the globe," Peskov told reporters.

The Russian Armed Forces are doing everything to neutralize the threat of Ukrainian drones to the energy infrastructure in the Black Sea, the Kremlin Spokesman added.