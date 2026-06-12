Memorandum obliges US to avoid interference in Tehran’s affairs — top Iranian diplomat

TEHRAN, June 12. /TASS/. The United States will pledge, under a memorandum of understanding, to refrain from interfering in Tehran’s internal affairs, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"The United States and Iran commit to respecting each other’s sovereignty and refraining from interference in each other’s internal affairs on a fully equal basis," he told Iran’s state broadcaster.

According to him, an end to Israel’s aggression against Lebanon will also be an integral part of the deal.

"If the memorandum of understanding fails to be implemented, there will be no talks on a final agreement," Araghchi stressed.

Earlier, Araghchi said that Tehran and Washington were closer than ever to signing a memorandum to end the conflict. The text of a draft agreement with the United States is under consideration by Iranian authorities and it is too early to talk about where and when the document will be signed, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei pointed out.