Kalashnikov working on hovercraft carrying capacity increase

ST. PETERSBURG, June 11. /TASS/. Kalashnikov holding developed engineering solutions to increase the carrying capacity of the Haska hovercraft with flexible skegs to a carrying capacity of 20 metric tons, a spokesman of the holding told TASS on the sidelines of the International Maritime Defense Show Fleet-2026.

"Our designers modernized the Haska-10 vessel without changing the dimensions, only making changes to the propulsion system, which made it possible to increase the carrying capacity of the vessel to 20 tons," he said.

In October 2025, Alan Lushnikov, CEO of the Kalashnikov holding, told reporters that the company was working on a project of a hovercraft with flexible skegs and with a carrying capacity of about 20 metric tons.

The Maritime Defense Show is being held from June 10 to 14. TASS is the strategic media partner.