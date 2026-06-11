London steps up confrontation with Moscow — ambassador Kelin

LONDON, June 11. /TASS/. The United Kingdom has chosen a course of confrontation with Russia and will not change it, Russian ambassador to London Andrey Kelin said at a reception on the occasion of Russia Day.

"Admittedly, there is almost nothing to talk about here, and that in itself is eloquent," he said, talking about relations between Russia and the United Kingdom. "London has relied on confrontation and is consistently increasing it. This is sad, first of all for the UK itself. Our states are connected by a common past, mutual interests, and a rich potential for normal cooperation," the diplomat explained.

"All this has been deliberately sacrificed to the political situation. Hopefully, sooner or later common sense and pragmatism will prevail among the British ruling circles," Kelin said.

The reception, held at the ambassador's residence, is attended by heads and staff of diplomatic missions of friendly states of the CIS, Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America, representatives of international organizations based in London, British political and business circles, public associations and mass media, as well as Russian compatriots.