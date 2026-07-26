Ukrainian military using uncrewed boats solely to strike civilian vessels

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army has been using their uncrewed surface vessels solely to strike civilian ships in 2025 and 2026, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Admiral Alexander Moiseyev said.

"Throughout 2025 and 2026, only commercial shipping has been subjected to attacks. At the same time, I would like to point out that there are virtually no Russian-flagged vessels there, they are all ships from third countries. This is, in essence, international terrorism, there is no other way to describe it," he said on the program Military Acceptance (Voennaya Priyemka).