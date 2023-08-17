Russia’s missile strike wipes out Ukrainian army’s ammo train in Dnepropetrovsk area

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Russian forces delivered a missile strike, destroying a Ukrainian military train with ammunition in the Dnepropetrovsk Region over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Thursday.

"A missile strike at the unloading area destroyed a military train with ammunition at the Mezhevaya station in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroy 125 Ukrainian troops in Kupyansk area over past day

Russian forces improved their forward edge position in the Kupyansk area, eliminating roughly 125 enemy troops over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction, units of the western battlegroup improved their forward edge position in active operations supported by aircraft and artillery fire. As many as 125 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles, two pickup trucks, a Tyulpan self-propelled mortar, a US-manufactured M777 artillery system and a US-made M109 Paladin artillery gun were destroyed in the past 24 hours," the spokesman said.

During the last 24-hour period, Russian forces repulsed six attacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 14th mechanized, 25th airborne and 95th air assault brigades in areas near the settlements of Olshana and Sinkovka in the Kharkov Region and Novosyolovskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic, the general reported.

Russian forces eliminate 55 Ukrainian troops in Krasny Liman area over past day

Russian forces struck Ukrainian army units in the Krasny Liman area, eliminating about 55 enemy troops over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"As many as 55 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles, an Akatsiya motorized artillery system and two D-30 howitzers were destroyed," the spokesman said.

Russian forces also repulsed a Ukrainian army attack in that direction over the past 24 hours, the general reported.

Russian forces advance in Donetsk area over past day

Russian assault teams conducted successful offensive operations in the Donetsk area and improved their forward edge position over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Assault teams of the Russian battlegroup conducted successful offensive operations [in the Donetsk direction] and improved their forward edge position," the spokesman said.

Russian forces repel four Ukrainian attacks in Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces repelled four Ukrainian army attacks in the Donetsk area, eliminating about 310 enemy troops over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Donetsk direction, units of the battlegroup South in close interaction with aircraft and artillery repelled four Ukrainian army attacks in areas near the settlements of Zaliznyanskoye, Staromikhailovka and Krasnogorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The enemy’s losses in that direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 310 Ukrainian personnel, a tank, three armored combat vehicles, nine motor vehicles and a D-20 howitzer," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroy over 175 Ukrainian troops in south Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces destroyed over 175 Ukrainian troops in the south Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"The enemy’s losses amounted to over 175 Ukrainian personnel, two tanks, three armored combat vehicles, two motor vehicles, a D-20 howitzer and two Gvozdika motorized artillery systems," the spokesman said.

In the south Donetsk direction, units of Russia’s battlegroup East, aircraft and artillery inflicted damage by combined firepower on Ukrainian troops near the settlements of Priyutnoye in the Zaporozhye Region, Staromayorskoye and Rovnopol in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the general specified.

Russian forces destroy 195 Ukrainian troops in Zaporozhye area over past day

Russian forces struck Ukrainian army units in the Zaporozhye area, eliminating roughly 195 enemy troops over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Zaporozhye direction, the enemy’s losses amounted to 195 Ukrainian personnel, four Stryker armored personnel carriers, two infantry fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, a US-made M777 artillery system, a UK-manufactured FH70 gun, two Msta-B howitzers and a D-20 [howitzer]," the spokesman said.

Units of the Russian battlegroup supported by aircraft, artillery and heavy flamethrowers repelled an enemy attack and inflicted damage by combined firepower on assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 46th air mobile brigade near the settlement of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye Region, the general reported.

Russian forces destroy 30 Ukrainian troops in Kherson area over past day

Russian forces destroyed roughly 30 Ukrainian troops in the Kherson area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kherson direction, Ukrainian troops lost as many as 30 personnel, three motor vehicles and a D-30 howitzer," the spokesman said.

Russian air defenses down 18 Ukrainian military drones over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted a rocket of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and shot down 18 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Air defense capabilities intercepted a rocket of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system. In addition, they destroyed 18 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Zhitlovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Soledar, Nikolayevka, Zarya and Orlinskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Mirnoye in the Zaporozhye Region and Olshana in the Kharkov Region," the spokesman said.

Russian forces wipe out two Ukrainian UAV control posts, ammo depot in DPR

Russian forces destroyed two Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) control posts and an ammunition depot in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Near the settlements of Lastochkino in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Ivanovskoye in the Zaporozhye Region, two control posts of Ukrainian army unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed. Near the settlement of Serebryanka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, a command/observation post of a unit from the Ukrainian army’s 67th mechanized brigade and an ammunition depot were eliminated," the spokesman said.

During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical and army aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groupings of forces struck Ukrainian manpower and military hardware in 138 areas, the general reported.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 459 Ukrainian warplanes, 246 combat helicopters, 5,805 unmanned aerial vehicles, 431 surface-to-air missile systems, 11,349 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,144 multiple rocket launchers, 5,918 field artillery guns and mortars and 12,289 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.