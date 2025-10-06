Ex-president Zourabichvili prepared to enter presidential palace if coup succeeds — PM

TBILISI, October 6. /TASS/. Former Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili was ready to enter the presidential palace if the opposition managed to seize it, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze told the Rustavi-2 television.

"Salome Zourabichvili was ready to enter the president’s official residence. Imagine if the coup attempt, staged by [opera singer Paata] Burchuladze and [former Prosecutor General Murtaz] Zodelava was a success. She was ready to enter it, but denied this after the attempt failed," the prime minister said.

Kobakhidze said that Zourabichvili attended the rally that later descended into the attempt to storm the presidential palace. After the attempt failed, however, she declared that she opposed attacks on government institutions.

On October 4, the day of the municipal elections, an opposition demonstration took place in Tbilisi. The organizers, who announced plans to oust the government, called from the stage to "take the keys to the presidential palace," after which some protesters moved toward the residence. The crowd tore down the fence, but riot police dispersed them using water cannons and tear gas.

In the early hours of October 5, police detained five organizers of the rally, including former Prosecutor General Murtaz Zodelava and opera singer Paata Burchuladze for calls to overthrow the government and organizing mass violence. They could face up to nine years behind bars if found guilty.