MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Mandatory evacuation has been announced in more than 40 settlements in Ukraine’s eastern Dnepropetrovsk Region, the Pokrovsk territorial community said.

According to the community’s Facebook post (Facebook is banned in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist), people will be evacuated from 45 settlements within 30 days.

Local authorities in Ukraine call evacuation when the frontline approaches populated localities. Ukraine’s ministry for the development of communities and territories said in December that nearly 147,000 people had been evacuated from the Dnepropetrovsk, Sumy, and Kharkov Regions, as well as from Kiev-controlled areas in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions in six months.