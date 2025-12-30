BUDAPEST, December 30. /TASS/. The misguided policies of current EU leadership have led Europe into crisis and created the threat of war on the continent, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Economic Relations Peter Szijjarto stated.

He assured that the Hungarian government remains committed to maintaining an independent position within the EU.

"War, migration, and energy security. Without going into detail, Brussels regularly gives the wrong answers to these crucial questions, thereby hindering the prosperity of European nations and, in essence, jeopardizing the future of the entire continent. The disappointing results of Brussels' leadership are obvious: European countries are sliding toward war day by day, while migrants flood the streets of Western cities, and energy bills across the continent are skyrocketing," the Foreign Minister wrote on Facebook (banned in Russia, owned by the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia).

He recalled that Hungary has clearly expressed its intentions "to stay out of the war, not to accept migrants, and not to abandon Russian energy sources, so that it has the lowest utility bills in Europe."

"We have a national government, so we rely on common sense and reality, taking into account only one aspect: the interests of the Hungarian people," Szijjarto noted. According to him, in this context Brussels' failed policies, which "led Europe to crisis," are becoming increasingly obvious, and a "patriotic revolution has begun" on the continent. The minister believes that Hungary's position is shared by "more and more other countries."

Szijjarto stressed that, from this perspective, Hungary's parliamentary elections in April 2026 will be of utmost importance, as they will decide the question of war and peace. He asserted that, if the Hungarian opposition comes to power, it will follow Brussels' policies, jeopardizing the security of not only its own country but also all of Europe. If this scenario unfolds, Hungary will face "sending money, weapons, and soldiers to Ukraine, accepting migrants, and cutting off its access to Russian energy resources," the minister warned.

The election campaign in Hungary enters the final stretch in the new year. According to recent polls, the ruling Fidesz-Hungarian Civic Union party, led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, is ahead of the opposition Tisza party in popularity among voters, but the fierce battle between the two continues.