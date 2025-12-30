MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. State Duma members are insisting on a tough response following the Ukrainian drone attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin's residence, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin stated on his Max channel.

As the politician noted, the head of the Kiev regime, Vladimir Zelensky, argues he will leave his post only after the end of military operations. "Consider the meaning: the longer the war continues, the longer he will remain in his current role," Volodin said. "For him, military action is the only chance to remain in power and receive financial support from the European Union. Pursuing these aims, Zelensky attacked our president's residence. State Duma deputies believe the response must be harsh. We, for our part, insist on this."

He pointed out that the Russian Armed Forces continue to advance along the entire front line, and Ukraine's European sponsors are becoming increasingly concerned about events in Kiev. "The transferred funds have been stolen by Zelensky and his entourage, and the US has no intention of compensating for the 'regime's costs’," Volodin explained.

The politician also emphasized that US President Donald Trump is taking steps to resolve the conflict, while Russian leader Vladimir Putin "is engaged in dialogue with him to find solutions to the problems created by [former US President Joe] Biden and his cronies in Europe." "But Zelensky is doing everything he can to ensure that no agreements be reached. The progress achieved in the negotiations has been thwarted," the State Duma speaker stated.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Kiev launched an attack on President Vladimir Putin's state residence in the Novgorod Region on December 29 using 91 drones. All drones were destroyed. Lavrov noted that no casualties or damage from the drone debris had been reported.

Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said that Putin, in a telephone conversation, drew the attention of US President Donald Trump to Kiev's attack, which occurred "virtually immediately" after the US-Ukraine talks at Mar-a-Lago, and warned that it would not be left "without the most serious response." Putin also told the American leader that Russia's position in the negotiations to resolve the conflict in Ukraine would be reviewed.