Everyone wants to end Ukrainian conflict — Trump

WASHINGTON, January 22. /TASS/. All interested parties are seeking a settlement to the Ukrainian conflict, US President Donald Trump said following his meeting with Vladimir Zelensky on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"Everybody wants to have the war end," he said in a brief conversation with reporters. At the same time, Trump described his current contact with Zelensky as good. "A very good meeting with Zelensky," the US leader said.

According to Trump, diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the conflict in Ukraine are ongoing.