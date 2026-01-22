Witkoff announces his upcoming visit to Kiev

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff announced that he will visit Kiev in the near future.

"Soon," he replied to a question from a Ukrainian journalist. Witkoff did not provide any further details about his potential trip to the Ukrainian capital.

On January 22, Witkoff is scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the Ukrainian conflict. Following his visit to Moscow, the envoy will travel to Abu Dhabi for working-level discussions on the Ukrainian conflict.