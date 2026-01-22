Russia to build three megascience-level research facilities in next five years — Rosatom

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Three groundbreaking megascience-class research facilities will be launched in Russia over the next five years, Alexander Sergeyev, chief research officer at the National Center for Physics and Mathematics and academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences, told TASS.

"In the next five years, cutting-edge megascience experimental facilities will be added to the Center’s research infrastructure: a Compton Radiation Source, a Center for Extreme Light Studies featuring the world’s first exawatt-power laser, and a Photonic Computing Machine with a staggering performance of up to 1021 operations per second," he said.

According to him, the construction of new research facilities at the National Center for Physics and Mathematics "will not only enable world-class results but will also attract and retain talented young researchers in Russian fundamental science."

"Digital twins of complex industrial facilities, a photonic component base, an autonomous X-ray navigation system, along with other innovative projects, are already open to young scientists," the researcher added.