Iran's nuclear program

Iran wants to negotiate, says Trump

Speaking about the US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities in June 2025, the US leader alleged that Tehran was two months away from creating nuclear weapons

WASHINGTON, January 22. /TASS/. Iran is willing to negotiate with the US, President Donald Trump said.

"Iran does want to talk, and we will talk," he said at the Board of Peace inauguration ceremony in Davos, Switzerland.

Speaking about the US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities in June 2025, the US leader alleged that Tehran was two months away from creating nuclear weapons.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Tehran was ready to negotiate with the US on an equal footing.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Tehran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. On June 24, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire.

Iran's nuclear program issue
Zelensky says meeting between US, Russia, Ukraine planned for January 23-24 in UAE
Vladimir Zelensky said it's good that there will be a trilateral meeting at the technical level
UAV crew of Volki Brigade eliminates valuable Ukrainian spotter in special op zone
The commander of the brigade’s reconnaissance and assault unit said that the eliminated serviceman had long been directing Ukrainian artillery and aviation strikes against Russian positions
Trump sees no chance of military conflict between US, NATO
According to Donald Trump, he doesn't see the United States fighting with NATO
IN BRIEF: US envoy says 'one issue' left in Ukraine talks, notes major progress
After the meeting in Moscow, contacts on settling the situation in Ukraine will take place at the working group level in Abu Dhabi, Steve Witkoff noted
EC President von der Leyen survives another no-confidence vote
A total of 165 members of the European Parliament backed the motion, while 390 voted against and 10 abstained
Trump may propose $1 million payment to each Greenland resident — newspaper
The island's population currently stands at 57,000 people
Ukrainian armed forces committed genocide of Russians in Krasnoarmeysk — Tribunal
According to chairman Maxim Grigoriev, testimonies from victims and eyewitnesses of the Ukrainian armed forces' crimes detail where, how, and when the killings and torture of local residents took place
Fire alarm sounds in Davos forum area — newspaper
One journalist was evacuated from the roof of the building
Greenland's status not discussed with Trump, only security issues — Rutte
In response to a question about whether Denmark's sovereignty over Greenland was addressed, the NATO Secretary General stated that they had not touched on that topic
At least ten new pharmaceutical plants to be built in Russia by 2030 — minister
They will specialize in antitumor, hormone, radio pharmaceutical and other socially important drugs, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Anton Alikhanov noted
French Navy stops oil tanker from Russia in the Mediterranean — Macron
The French president said the operation was conducted with support of France's allies
Trump may rush to Armageddon, ending aid to Ukraine, over EU’s trade bazooka — NYT
According to the report, "that would be a disaster for Europe"
China advocates dialogue with US — ambassador to Russia
Sino-US relations have gone through many trials, but the Chinese side has consistently adhered to the principles of mutual respect, Zhang Hanhui said
Trump says Europe is experiencing an energy collapse
The US president also noted that electricity production in Germany has fallen by 22% compared to 2017 levels, while prices have soared by 64%
European Parliament’s decision on Mercosur not considering geopolitics — Merz
The German Chancellor called the decision on the agreement regrettable
Trump’s single statement pushes Zelensky to edges of Davos forum — Russian diplomat
No problems facing Ukraine and the Ukrainian people could have prevented Zelensky from racing to Davos had he had the chance to meet with the US president, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik noted
Man attempts to break into Russian Consulate General in New York
The perpetrator tore down the New Year lights but failed to untie the Russian flag installed on the flagpole
Palestinian president arrives in Moscow for meeting with Putin on January 22
The sides are expected to discuss "the latest developments in the Middle East"
Putin to meet with Trump's special envoy Witkoff today
The Russian leader emphasized that Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and entrepreneur Jared Kushner are coming to Moscow to continue the dialogue on the Ukrainian settlement
Russian troops strike Ukrainian army’s energy infrastructure over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 445 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks and two armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
UK, France try to build up influence in Arctic by supplying frigates to Denmark — expert
Alexander Stepanov described it as "frigate diplomacy"
Fire breaks out in Davos hotel — newspaper
There is no information about casualties
US chooses not to sign deal with Ukraine in Davos to hear Russia's position — newspaper
One of the officials interviewed by the FT pointed to Russia's refusal to agree to the settlement plan for Ukraine developed by the US and Ukraine with the support of European leaders
US not going to slap tariffs over Greenland as deal taking shape — Trump
"This solution, if consummated, will be a great one for the United States of America, and all NATO nations," Donald Trump said
Russia develops Mnogotochie anti-drone multi-bullet rounds
According to Rostec, experience shows that small arms are an effective means of defense against UAVs
Trump reports talks on Greenland's role in developing Golden Dome system
The US President has repeatedly said that the United States needs to own Greenland in order to deploy the system effectively
Putin to discuss Board of Peace initiative with Palestinian leader
The head of state confirmed that Moscow had been invited to join the Board of Peace
NATO chief has more important role in terms of Greenland than Danish leaders — Trump
The US president also added that he had "no idea" when he would hold talks on Greenland with the Danish leadership
Russia provided humanitarian aid during most difficult stages of Gaza crisis — Putin
According to the Russian leader, more than 800 tons of cargo were delivered to the Gaza Strip
NATO chief dodges question on who will own Greenland under future deal
Mark Rutte said that this issue did not come up anymore in his conversations with US President Donald Trump
US will not not use force to acquire Greenland — Trump
The US president still noted that Washington's "excessive strength and force" would be "unstoppable"
IN BRIEF: What is known about upcoming Putin-Witkoff meeting in Moscow
Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed the meeting is on Putin's schedule
Germany expels Russian deputy military attache — Der Spiegel
The German Foreign Ministry informed Russian ambassador Sergey Nechayev that the embassy employee must leave Germany within 72 hours
Kiev contradicts peace intentions through attacks on Russian civilian targets — MP
Sergey Altukhov stressed that any temporary solution or respite will only lead to enemy rearmament and further attacks
US weapons, Golden Dome in Greenland, Europe wrong course: Trump's statements
According to the US leader, many regions are being destroyed by the wrong decisions of the governments of some countries
Russian troops strike Ukrainian loitering munitions warehouse over past day
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,260 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
Moldovan intelligence service agent arrested in Moscow — Russian Federal Security Service
The article provides for up to 8 years of imprisonment
Press review: AI models Greenland war games and a hard look at Trump's Board of Peace
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, January 21st
Belgian PM calls Trump ‘very hungry caterpillar’ — newspaper
In his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday, Donald Trump said that the US had been "extremely foolish" to return Greenland to Denmark after World War II
IN BRIEF: Lavrov on irreversible multipolarity, Board of Peace, US territorial ambitions
The Russian foreign minister said that Moscow sees inconsistency in the Trump administration's approach to international security issues
Trump says if Denmark refuses to hold talks on Greenland, he should be informed
The US president added that he didn’t "like getting a second hand"
Greenland deal to preserve Denmark's sovereignty but update defense terms — media
According to the news agency, the agreement also envisages intensified NATO activity in the Arctic, stronger security for Greenland, and the extraction of raw materials on the island
Italian PM sees nothing odd about inviting Russia to join Board of Peace
Giorgia Meloni also noted she does not believe the Board of Peace could become a "private alternative" to the United Nations
Fire at port terminal tanks in Krasnodar Region partially extinguished
Specialists continue firefighting operations in the two remaining tanks
Ukraine’s 50 drones attack Belgorod Region in one day
In Belgorod, bomb disposal teams continue to work on recovering a munition
Trump believes reasonable price might be set for Greenland
The US President also reiterated his assertion that ownership of Greenland is necessary for the effective deployment of the US Golden Dome missile defense system
Trump announces talks to give US 'total access' to Greenland
The US president said the details are being negotiated now
IN BRIEF: What is known about establishment of Board of Peace
Leaders and representatives of 19 countries signed the charter, alongside US President Donald Trump
Putin to receive Palestinian President Abbas at Kremlin
The talks will focus on the state and prospects of bilateral relations in the trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres
Vance, Rubio, Witkoff to lead Greenland consultations — Trump
US President Donald Trump did not specify which other parties would participate in the consultations
Israeli bullets found in bodies of children killed in Iran — TASS source
Unrest in Iran began on December 29, 2025, after street protests triggered by a sharp fall in the Iranian rial exchange rate, spreading across most major cities
Royal Netherlands Navy warships escorted Russian vessels in North Sea
According to Acting Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans, The Hague proceeds from the fact that Russian vessels allegedly "can be used to collect intelligence information and map the maritime infrastructure"
Board of Peace officially established — White House
According to the statement, the charter is now in full force, and the Board of Peace is now an official international organization
Negotiations on Ukraine settlement down to one issue, US envoy Witkoff says
The US envoy added that the sides made a lot of progress
Trump refers to himself as dictator following WEF speech
The US leader added that his remarks were based on common sense
US clearly has secret weapons, but bragging about them unwise — expert
"Equipping special services with such means is, by and large, a big state and military secret, because the whole point of using these special means lies in their surprise effect," Mikhail Khodaryonok said
Russian scientists create revolutionary weather-resistant laser communication technology
"This is a significant step toward achieving Russia's technological sovereignty in the field of advanced communications and sensor systems," Alexander Sergeyev said
Putin's position on Greenland does not indicate meeting with Trump due soon — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia has many of its own concerns
Kiev returns bodies of two Russian soldiers captured without injuries — ombudswoman
Tatyana Moskalkova added that during a meeting on January 16, 2026, in Geneva with Mirjana Spoljaric, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross, she presented multiple pieces of evidence confirming war crimes committed by the Ukrainian armed forces
Mass graves found in Kursk Region after Ukrainian incursion — human rights ombudswoman
According to Tatyana Moskalkova, all of Russia’s available resources were mobilized to assist people in searching for their relatives and loved ones
Europe to face unimaginable dangers without US army, says Trump
The US leader said that without the participation of the United States, the work of many governments would have been paralyzed
Press review: Russia, US set high-level Moscow talks as Trump toughens EU stance at Davos
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, January 22nd
FACTBOX: Russia hit by drones overnight, three dead, eight injured in Krasnodar Region
Four fuel storage tanks caught fire at a port terminal in the settlement of Volna in Russia’s Krasnodar Region following a Ukrainian attack
Palestine relations and possibility of contributing to Board of Peace: Putin's statements
Russia is ready to allocate $1 bln to the Board of Peace "first and foremost to support the Palestinian people," the Russian president said
Everyone wants to end Ukrainian conflict — Trump
The US president described his current contact with Vladimir Zelensky as good
EU leaders to hold emergency summit on Greenland
The European Council has not released any program for the summit
Putin highlights need for long-term solution to Middle East conflict
Vladimir Putin stressed that the essential needs and aspirations of the Palestinians should be taken into account
Russia to build three megascience-level research facilities in next five years — Rosatom
According to Alexander Sergeyev, the construction of new research facilities at the National Center for Physics and Mathematics "will not only enable world-class results but will also attract and retain talented young researchers in Russian fundamental science"
Witkoff announces his upcoming visit to Kiev
The US envoy did not provide any further details about his potential trip to the Ukrainian capital
Witkoff says tariff-free zone could be introduced in Ukraine
US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff said that the creation of a tariff-free zone in Ukraine could help the country's economy in the future
Putin says he plans to discuss use of Russia’s frozen assets with Witkoff later in day
The Russian leader's schedule includes a meeting with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner this evening
Trump believes Putin accepted invitation to join Board of Peace
The US leader said he would like to see influential and powerful figures among the body’s members
Russia’s $1 billion contribution to Board of Peace must go to Palestine — Kremlin
The "Board of Peace," initially created for settlement in the Palestinian Gaza Strip, is being formed at the initiative of US President Donald Trump
Russian presidential envoy tells Polish premier that appeasement is EU’s only choice
Donald Tusk earlier called the appeasement policy a "sign of weakness"
US, Denmark can sort things out between them regarding Greenland — Putin
"This is definitely none of Russia's concern," Vladimir Putin said
US policy on Greenland sparks fear in EU — media
European officials believe the Greenland situation "creates a new reality"
Board of Peace, Venezuela, progress on Ukraine: Trump’s statements in Davos
The US president said the Board of Peace will operate in cooperation with the UN and many countries
Russia's lead negotiator suggests next US deal may involve Canada
Thus, Kirill Dmitriev responded to US President Donald Trump’s statement that a deal on Greenland would be presented soon
Potential change of Greenland status to entail changes for fisheries — expert
The possible change of the state status of Greenland will result in loss of sense for decisions of certain international fisheries organizations, German Zverev noted
Israel begins demolishing UNRWA compound in Jerusalem
The UNRWA compound’s territory will be transferred to government control and put up for sale
IN BRIEF: What is known about roof collapse in Siberian shopping center
Two people were injured
China intends to foster talks on resolving Ukraine crisis — envoy to Russia
Zhang Hanhui emphasized that China has consistently maintained an impartial and fair position on pressing international issues
Trump’s Davos address aims to open new page in history — political scientist
Political scientist and expert with the Stolypin Institute for the Economy of Growth Konstantin Kalachev opined that the system established after World War II is no longer effective
Contribution to Board of Peace to require unblocking Russian assets in US — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that it is not yet clear how the contribution will be formalized legally
Bail deadline for Timoshenko expires, no payment reported
Earlier, Yulia Timoshenko said that her entire team was working to raise the funds, as she did not have that amount of money herself
Kiev is not taking back Ukrainians rescued by Russian military — ombudswoman
Tatyana Moskalkova explained that Ukrainian citizens residing in Russia are accommodated in temporary centers where they receive all necessary support and are free to move as they wish
Board of Peace unlikely to help Gaza — Chinese expert
So far, it exists only in the form of verbal statements by Donald Trump, an associate professor at the Middle East Studies Institute of Shanghai International Studies University Han Jianwei said
Zemledeliye system enhances army’s defensive, offensive potential — Rostec
The state corporation emphasized that the equipment allows for the salvo delivery of hundreds of programmable anti-personnel and anti-tank mines in a matter of minutes to an area the size of several football fields, including behind enemy lines
European gas price surpasses $500, first time since March 2025
The overall increase since the start of the day is about 4%
Rutte did not propose compromise on Greenland's sovereignty to Trump — NATO press chief
Earlier, Axios reported that the draft agreement on Greenland proposed by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to US President Donald Trump provides for Denmark to retain sovereignty over the island while updating the terms of the 1951 defense agreement
Russia ships over $1 bln in agricultural products to China in one month
The previous record was set with about $812 mln in October 2025
Zelensky says meeting between US, Russia, Ukraine planned for January 23-24 in UAE
Vladimir Zelensky said it's good that there will be a trilateral meeting at the technical level
Legacy-minded Trump wants to be remembered for annexing Greenland — Medvedev
The senior Russian security official wondered how far the current US leader would go to achieve that goal
Russia may consider restoring preserved foreign aircraft
Russian Transport Ministry expects investors will be found for the Domodedovo Airport of Moscow
Key suspect in 2024 murder of Russian General Kirillov sentenced to life in prison
The crime was planned by Ukraine
Trump says Western countries should not allow mass migration
According to Donald Trump, the US government is investigating the "$19 billion in fraud that was stolen by Somalian bandits"
EU loses trust in US amid Greenland crisis — Politico
It is noted that the statement by US President Donald Trump about his intention not to use the US Armed Forces to establish control over Greenland did not convince European politicians due to the harshness of his remarks regarding alliance countries
China introduced zero tariffs for least developed countries — envoy to Russia
Zhang Hanhui stressed that China promotes "the development of an open global economy"
Putin’s envoy calls arrests of Zelensky's allies 'good anti-corruption tradition'
Kirill Dmitriev thus commented on reports that Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies had brought charges against a former deputy head of Zelensky's office
Europe debates building its own nukes amid tensions with US — media
The European officials are considering several options: upgrading France's arsenal, deploying its nuclear bombers abroad and strengthening NATO's conventional forces in the east
