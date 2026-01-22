Iran wants to negotiate, says Trump

WASHINGTON, January 22. /TASS/. Iran is willing to negotiate with the US, President Donald Trump said.

"Iran does want to talk, and we will talk," he said at the Board of Peace inauguration ceremony in Davos, Switzerland.

Speaking about the US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities in June 2025, the US leader alleged that Tehran was two months away from creating nuclear weapons.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Tehran was ready to negotiate with the US on an equal footing.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Tehran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. On June 24, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire.