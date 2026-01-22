US policy on Greenland sparks fear in EU — media

WASHINGTON, January 22. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump's policy toward Greenland is sparking fear in the European Union as its leaders realize the old rules don’t always work, Politico reports, citing sources.

"This [US policy] is sparking a kind of fear in the European Union. It's not just about broadening in perspective; it's a recognition that times have changed, and traditional rules and laws no longer reliably apply," an unnamed European diplomat said. In his opinion, now "everything is up for discussion."

Other European officials believe the Greenland situation "creates a new reality," since now "even [US] allies are not safe from the actions" of the US president.

Trump told the World Economic Forum in Davos that he would not use force to take control over Greenland and that the planned tariffs against its European supporters would not start on February 1. However, his words did not completely reassure the Europeans, as he once again confirmed the main idea - his intention to gain control over Greenland - and repeated his criticism of Europe on various issues, particularly migration policy.

Greenland is an autonomous territory within Denmark. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen, in addition to their allied NATO commitments, signed a defense agreement for Greenland. Under this agreement, the US undertook the obligation to protect the island from potential aggression.