Rutte did not propose compromise on Greenland's sovereignty to Trump — NATO press chief

BRUSSELS, January 22. /TASS/. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte did not present any compromise proposals regarding Greenland's sovereignty to US President Donald Trump during their meeting in Davos, Switzerland, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF), the alliance's spokeswoman Allison Hart told Reurets.

Rutte "did not propose any compromise to sovereignty during his meeting with the president in Davos," the agency quoted her as saying.

Earlier, Axios reported, citing two sources, that the draft agreement on Greenland proposed by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to US President Donald Trump provides for Denmark to retain sovereignty over the island while updating the terms of the 1951 defense agreement.

In his address to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, US President Donald Trump said he was committed to the objective of acquiring Greenland, a self-ruling territory of Denmark, but did not plan to use force to achieve the goal. The US leader also said that the previously announced tariffs against European countries supporting Greenland would not be imposed on February 1. However, Trump said that the US had been "extremely foolish" to return Greenland to Denmark after World War II. He added that his country intends to secure the transfer of Greenland from Denmark in order to deploy a large-scale Golden Dome missile defense system and continued his criticism of the EU’s migration policies.

Greenland is Denmark’s autonomous territory. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen signed the Greenland Defense Agreement in addition to their NATO alliance commitments. Under the treaty, the US committed to defend the island from potential aggression. Trump argues that owning Greenland is necessary to strengthen US national security and deploy the Golden Dome missile defense system effectively.