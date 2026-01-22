Greenland's status not discussed with Trump, only security issues — Rutte

BRUSSELS, January 22. /TASS/. The question of Greenland’s ownership was not raised during talks with US President Donald Trump in Davos, Switzerland; only security issues were discussed, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

In response to a question about whether Denmark's sovereignty over Greenland was addressed, Rutte stated that they [Donald Trump and Mark Rutte] had not touched on that topic, adding that the discussion had instead focused on measures to protect Greenland.