Russia ships over $1 bln in agricultural products to China in one month

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. In December 2025, Russia exported more than $1 bln worth of agricultural and food products to China in a single month for the first time, federal center Agroexport reported.

"According to preliminary expert estimates, Russia shipped 1.3 mln tons of agricultural products to China in December 2025 alone, with the total value exceeding $1 bln. This marks a new historical high - the previous record was set with about $812 mln in October 2025," the statement said.

By value, the top five categories of Russian agricultural exports to China in December 2025 were rapeseed oil (around $215 mln), live, fresh or chilled crabs (more than $159 mln), flaxseed (over $74 mln), pollock (about $65 mln), and herring (over $55 mln), the center said.

In physical terms, export volumes also reached a new record. The previous high was recorded in September 2023, when Russia shipped 1.14 mln tons of agricultural products.