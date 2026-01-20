Trump’s single statement pushes Zelensky to edges of Davos forum — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. A single statement by US President Donald Trump pushed Vladimir Zelensky to the edges of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

"No problems facing Ukraine and the Ukrainian people could have prevented Zelensky from racing to Davos had he had the chance to meet with the US president. Zelensky and his sponsors had put a lot of effort into organizing his one-man performance in Davos, but a single statement by Trump upended the business forum’s agenda, moving the Ukraine case to the end of the list, as he recommended that the Europeans focus on Ukraine and stay away from the Greenland issue. Zelensky realized that he and his projects were pushed to the margins of the Swiss-hosted event, so he preferred to put on a good face, saying that he would stay at home in solidarity with desperate Ukrainians facing a lack of heating and claiming he could not do otherwise in these turbulent times," the diplomat noted.