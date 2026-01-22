Witkoff says tariff-free zone could be introduced in Ukraine

WASHINGTON, January 22. /TASS/. The creation of a tariff-free zone in Ukraine could help the country's economy in the future, US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff said.

"We spent a dinner last night talking about the upward trajectory for the Ukrainian economy and financial system. Capital markets, the jobs, the President [of US Donald Trump] has talked about a tariff-free zone for Ukraine that I think would be game-changing, you’ll see industry moving to that area in a huge way. Imagine you get to outcompete because you are not paying tariffs and sending goods into the United States," he said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

On January 9, Bloomberg reported that Vladimir Zelensky was discussing a potential free trade agreement with the United States that would provide for zero tariffs and would apply to some industrialized regions of Ukraine. The agreement will be part of a broader package of measures to accelerate the country's recovery after the armed conflict, Zelensky said in a telephone interview with the agency. The deal provides for zero tariffs on trade with the US and extends to some of Ukraine's industrialized regions, giving the country very significant advantages over neighboring states and potentially attracting investment and business, he said.