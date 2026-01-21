Fire at port terminal tanks in Krasnodar Region partially extinguished

KRASNODAR, January 22. /TASS/. An open fire in one of the tanks at a port terminal in the settlement of Volna in the Krasnodar Region has been extinguished, while the fire in another tank has been completely put out, the region’s operational command reported on its Telegram channel.

"An open fire in one of the tanks at the port terminal in the settlement of Volna has been extinguished. The fire source in another tank has been fully suppressed. Specialists continue firefighting operations in the two remaining tanks," the statement said.

Earlier, the region’s operational command reported that the death toll from the attack had risen to three, with eight people injured.