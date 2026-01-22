Italian PM sees nothing odd about inviting Russia to join Board of Peace

ROME, January 22. /TASS/. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni considers it reasonable for Russia to participate in the Board of Peace to manage and rebuild the Gaza Strip, according to her remarks quoted by the Il Messaggero newspaper.

"This [Board of Peace] is a multilateral mechanism, and like any such body, it brings together participants whose positions can be very far apart. That is precisely why multipolarity is necessary," Meloni said in an interview on the Rai television program Porta a porta. She noted that Russia takes part in multilateral formats such as the G20, is a UN member state, and holds a permanent seat on the UN Security Council.

Meloni also said she does not believe the Board of Peace could become a "private alternative" to the United Nations. "Such a body cannot replace the UN. Moreover, the Board itself was established within the framework of a UN resolution, so it is a fully legitimate and reasonable instrument," she said.

Invitations to join the Board of Peace have been sent to many foreign leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the proposal is under consideration.

Trump intends to chair the body, which, under agreements between Israel and the radical Palestinian movement Hamas, is expected to take over the administration of the Gaza Strip. According to Bloomberg, the US president plans to approve the Board’s powers and charter on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 22.