China advocates dialogue with US — ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Beijing supports the development of dialogue with Washington, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui said in a column for TASS.

"Sino-US relations have gone through many trials, but the Chinese side has consistently adhered to the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and mutually beneficial cooperation, thereby contributing to the sustained development of bilateral relations," he noted.

Last November, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping may hold four in-person meetings in 2026. In addition to two state visits, the leaders could also meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Doral, Florida, and the APEC forum in Shenzhen, China.

On October 30, 2025, Xi Jinping and Donald Trump met in Busan, South Korea. The meeting lasted one hour and 40 minutes. At the start of the consultations, Xi Jinping called for the steady development of bilateral relations and noted that negotiators from China and the US had reached a basic consensus on resolving key trade and economic disputes. For his part, Trump described the meeting as remarkable.