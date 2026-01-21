Fire alarm sounds in Davos forum area — newspaper

GENEVA, January 21. /TASS/. A fire alarm sounded on Wednesday evening in the area of the Congress Center, the main venue of the World Economic Forum, held annually in Switzerland’s Davos, the Blick newspaper reported, citing police.

According to its information, security guards are driving people away from the Davos Congress Center entrance, and several fire trucks and ambulances are on site.

The newspaper noted that one journalist was evacuated from the roof of the building. Currently, no one can enter the security zone at the entrance to the Congress Center.