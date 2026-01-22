MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. The filing of corruption charges and the arrest of associates of Vladimir Zelensky have become a "good anti-corruption tradition," Kirill Dmitriev, Special Representative of the Russian president and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said.

"For the second time now - right before Zelensky meets Trump - one of Zelensky’s closest associates gets arrested/indicted on corruption charges. This is becoming a good anti-corruption tradition," he wrote on X, commenting on reports that Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies had brought charges against a former deputy head of Zelensky's office.

Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau earlier said it had uncovered a scheme to "appropriate funds intended for payments under the ‘green’ tariff," with total "losses" amounting to 141.3 million hryvnia, or about $3.2 million. The bureau did not disclose names. Verkhovna Rada member Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on his Telegram channel that the individual involved was Rostislav Shurma, who served as deputy head of Zelensky's office under Andrey Yermak from November 2021 to September 2024.