FACTBOX: Russia hit by drones overnight, three dead, eight injured in Krasnodar Region

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Air defenses shot down 31 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight, the Defense Ministry reported.

Four fuel storage tanks caught fire at a port terminal in the settlement of Volna in Russia’s Krasnodar Region following a Ukrainian attack. Three people were killed and eight others were injured.

TASS has compiled the main information about the raid and its impact.

Scale

- Between 11:00 p.m. Moscow time on January 21 and 7:00 a.m. January 22 (between 8:00 p.m. GMT on January 21 and 4:00 a.m. on January 22), on-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 14 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

- According to the ministry, four UAVs were downed over the Volgograd Region, three each over Crimea and the Rostov Region, two over the Bryansk Region, and one each over the Belgorod and Krasnodar regions.

- In total, between 8:00 p.m. Moscow time on January 21 and 7:00 a.m. on January 22 (between 5:00 p.m. GMT on January 21 and 4:00 a.m. on January 22), on-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 31 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions, the Defense Ministry said.

Consequences

- Four fuel tanks were set ablaze at a port terminal in the settlement of Volna in Russia’s Krasnodar Region following the attack, Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said on Telegram.

- According to the latest data, three people were fatally wounded and eight others were injured.

- All the injured were hospitalized with moderate injuries.

- Doctors are providing the necessary medical care.

- The fire at the port terminal has been extinguished.