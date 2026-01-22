Putin to meet with Trump's special envoy Witkoff today

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with US leader Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and entrepreneur Jared Kushner on Thursday.

Speaking at a meeting with the permanent members of the Russian Security Council, the Russian leader announced his plans to meet the US representatives after his talks with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Putin said that Witkoff and Kushner "are coming to Moscow to continue the dialogue on the Ukrainian settlement." He added that he also intends to address the details of Russia’s participation in the Board of Peace, which Trump invited Putin to join.

This will be the seventh personal meeting between the Russian president and the US politician.

Witkoff had earlier reported plans to travel to Moscow on Thursday and arrive late at night. According to the US president’s special envoy, businessman Jared Kushner, who was also present during the previous conversation between the Russian president and US emissaries, will accompany him on the trip.

Ahead of their arrival in Moscow, Witkoff and Kushner met with Kirill Dmitriev, special representative of the Russian president and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, on January 20 at the US House in Davos on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum. Officials from both countries held talks behind closed doors for more than two hours, which Witkoff described as very positive.