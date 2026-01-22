Zemledeliye system enhances army’s defensive, offensive potential — Rostec

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. The anti-tank mines of the Zemledeliye remote-controlled minelaying system are powerful enough to damage a Leopard tank or a Bradley infantry fighting vehicle. Thereby the system enhances the defensive and offensive potential of the Russian army, Russia’s state tech corporation Rostec reported.

It said that in the special military operation zone, the systems are used both offensively and defensively. During an offensive, minefields "nullify" the enemy’s logistics, disrupting the supply of ammunition or the rotation of personnel. During a defensive operation, the Zemledeliye system covers the forward edge, virtually eliminating any enemy offensive maneuvers.

"The anti-tank mines are powerful enough to seriously damage a Leopard or Bradley tank. Thus, Zemledeliye enhances both the defensive and offensive potential of the Russian army," Rostec stated.

The state corporation emphasized that the equipment allows for the salvo delivery of hundreds of programmable anti-personnel and anti-tank mines in a matter of minutes to an area the size of several football fields, including behind enemy lines. Furthermore, the mines can self-destruct or deactivate at a preset time, facilitating post-combat clearance.

The Zemledeliye minelaying vehicle comprises a launcher, an ammunition suite of 50 122mm munitions stuffed with high-explosive anti-personnel or anti-tank mines and a transporter-loader vehicle on heavy-duty 8x8 wheeled chassis with a loading crane in the rear.

The Zemledeliye features the principle of multiple launch rocket systems but uses munitions with a solid propellant engine that are stuffed with various types of mines for laying minefields. In the process of minelaying, the vehicle’s digital terrain map marks mined areas’ coordinates that are subsequently transmitted to the higher command and control level.